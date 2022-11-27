NCC inaugurates Islamic banking services

Banking

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:07 pm

NCC inaugurates Islamic banking services

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank Limited's Shari'ah based banking service "NCC Islamic" has started operations.

The activities of NCC Islamic Banking and glagship Islamic branch was formally inaugurated by Md Abul Bashar and Vice Chairman Sohela Hossain on Sunday (27 November) in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Mamdudur Rasheed presided over the event, said a press release.

Among others, former chairman and chairman of the risk management committee Alhajjab Md Noorun Newaz, former chairman and chairman of the executive committee SM Abu Mohsin, director and former vice-chairman Khairul Alam Chakladar and director Mohammad Sajjad un Nawaz, along with members of the Shari'ah supervisory committee Md Anwar Hossain Mollah were present on the occasion.

Deputy managing directors of the bank, members of the senior management team, heads of departments of the head office, senior managers of other branches and businessmen, customers and dignitaries were also present.

Chairman of the Bank Md Abul Bashar spoke as the chief guest and said, "NCC Bank is committed to meet the needs of customers and provide the best and technology-based banking services at the earliest. Following this, NCC Bank started Islamic banking activities considering the importance of Islamic banking activities and financial system in the socio-economic context of Bangladesh."

He expressed hope that Islamic banking activities based on Shari'ah along with conventional banking will accelerate the overall economic activities of the country including the banking sector. He urged businessmen and professionals to avail NCC Islamic banking services.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, "Considering the development, current situation, challenges and potential of Islamic banking in Bangladesh, we have started Shari'ah-based NCC Islamic banking activities with the permission of Bangladesh Bank. Initially we are going to have a full-fledged Islamic banking branch as well as Islamic banking service desk in 4 more branches. Later, Islamic banking service desks will be introduced in all our branches and sub-branches in phases."

He also said, "We have made our products and services in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith in full compliance with the Shari'ah rules."

He expressed hope that the opening of this new chapter will help the bank to expand its service range and be able to meet the needs of the customers.

