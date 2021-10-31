MTB now focusing on fin-tech collaboration: Managing Director

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), a third-generation bank in the country, is now focusing on financial technology collaboration with other stakeholders, said its Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

His remarks came during a press meet, marking the bank's 22nd founding anniversary at its head office on Sunday.

MTB CEO said, "Accelerating the financial inclusion of the country and easing the life of people and to ensure world-class banking facilities now we are on a good move towards the fin-tech partnership with Sheba, Robi and Bkash etc. We are one of the fewest banks to have foreign funding in the country, and we are capable of adapting fin-tech within the shortest possible time."

In this post-pandemic time, the country's banking system, as well as our industry landscape, is also growing up with blockchain technology and becoming much friendlier to adapt to the latest technology. So our customer is also having access to such inclusion easily, he said.

"Apart from providing large scale banking facilities, we are now going to focus on small customers, who usually seek funds around TK50 thousand. We are working to help the small businesses and we have already got the best SME banking recognition recently," he added.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman also mentioned that MTB is one of the 12 banks, who have done first phase stimulus disbursement in due time.

"In Covid time we have always prioritised our customers' demands," he said adding, "We are also doing work in our corporate social responsibilities like "Bravery Awards" and "Merchant Recognition."

MTB Foundation presented its ninth 'Bravery & Courage Award' to Late Syed Shah Alam, a local Cyclone Preparedness Program leader who died by cyclone 'Amphan'.

In addition to that, MTB organised the CMSME Stimulus Loan Distribution Ceremony and arranged Merchant Recognition. They also held an Art Competition titled 'Aparup Bangladesh' for the children of MTBians.

Apart from that, MTB arranged several other events, such as 'Health Check Up' in association with United Hospital for the MTBians at MTB Premises and week-long discount deals for valued customers in eight real estate companies, five automobile companies, and two merchants.

The special occasion was also celebrated at MTB tower, different MTB Branches, and Sub-Branches throughout the country. MTB organised numerous events in this week-long celebration to ensure the participation of its valued customers, stakeholders, and employees.