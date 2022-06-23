Loan moratorium facility extended till December

Banking

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 12:33 am

Related News

Loan moratorium facility extended till December

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 12:33 am
Loan moratorium facility extended till December

Borrowers have been given time till December this year to avoid their loans being classified as defaulted by paying 25-75% of their instalments for 2022.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Wednesday night, extending the loan moratorium facility for all borrowers.

Under the new facility, large industrial borrowers are allowed to repay their term loans, which became unclassified on 1 April, in phases – 50% by June, 60% in July-September, and 75% from October to December – without becoming a defaulter.

The remaining amount of the benefited instalments will have to be repaid in the same instalment of one year after the expiry of the loan period.

Islamic banks are also asked to follow the same policy in their investments.

The central bank will later issue instructions on the interest/profit of the beneficiary loan.

In addition, unclassified term loans disbursed to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) and agricultural sector cannot be classified if 25% of a loan is repaid from April to June, 30% in July-September, and at least 40% in October-December of this year.

Should loan moratorium continue? – Bankers divided in opinions

Besides, the demand loans of large-scale industry, CMSME and agriculture sectors, which became unclassified as of 1 April, cannot be shown as default if those are repaid in 3 instalments by December.

According to the circular, the central bank has given such special facilities as borrowers are facing difficulties in repaying their loans due to the recent rise of Covid infections, huge flood damage in the north and northeast parts of the country, and rising prices of various commodities including raw materials and transportation costs in the international market.

Borrowers did not have to repay a single penny of their loans in 2020 due to Covid. The following year, they were given the chance to repay only 15% of their loans to avoid becoming defaulters. The central bank has given such benefits to businessmen following their several applications recently.

Besides, borrowers from the flood-hit districts – Sunamganj, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram – who took agricultural loans, cannot be made defaulter if they fail to repay instalments from April to December.

In addition, term loans, disbursed to the CMSME sector in these districts, can be saved from being defaulted if 25% of the instalments are paid from April to December this year.

On 31 May, businesses sought another extension to the loan moratorium facility until December this year as, they said, they had to pay extra money for imports in the wake of rising commodity prices in the world market due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In response, the Bangladesh Bank said it would consider the demand against the reality. But bankers said such a facility will be harmful to their sector.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, borrowers enjoyed a complete loan moratorium facility in 2020, meaning banks did not show anyone defaulters despite their failure to repay instalments.

The following year borrowers enjoyed the same facility with a repayment of 15% in all types of loans. The moratorium ended on 31 December 2021.

Businesspeople requested the central bank several times this year to extend the facility.

Economy / Top News

Loan moratorium / loan defaulters / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

13h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

3h | Videos
Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

3h | Videos
World to face another food crisis?

World to face another food crisis?

7h | Videos
'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US