Industrial loan growth 33% in Jan-Mar

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
22 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:48 pm

Related News

Industrial loan growth 33% in Jan-Mar

As banks lent Tk124,865 crore to the industries in the October-December quarter last year, January-March industrial loan disbursement rose by Tk2,806 crore compared to previous quarter

Sakhawat Prince
22 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:48 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Demand for industrial loans picked up early-2022 as economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic drove the private sector credit growth and companies had to spend more to import capital machinery from the international market.

Industrial loan disbursement registered 33.75% growth in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data released by the central bank on Wednesday.

According to the data, the country's industrial sector borrowed Tk127,671 crore in January-March period, while the bank borrowing was Tk90,966 crore in the same quarter last year marked by Covid-led business slowdown.

As banks lent Tk124,865 crore to the industries in the October-December quarter last year, January-March industrial loan disbursement rose by Tk2,806 crore compared to previous quarter.

Industry insiders said many factories were closed in March last year due to Covid, while construction of new industrial units hit a snag, which affected the industrial loan growth. Subsequently government stimulus and waned Covid rates improved the overall credit flow.    

According to the latest data, loan recovery in January-March was Tk101,877 crore – up by 20% compared to the corresponding period last year.  

In January-March, term loans to big, medium and small industrial ventures dropped by Tk39 crore compared to corresponding period last year. Working capital loans to both small and big industries early this year rose by more than 41% compared to previous year.      

In conditions of anonymity, the managing director of a private bank said overall private sector credit flow is increasing as the pandemic situation improves.

"Industries have ramped up the production as the country's both import and export jump. Besides, the industries are spending more to import capital machinery as prices in the international market soar," he added.

The country's foreign currency reserve dropped to $41.38 billion in June from $48 billion in August last year owing to the rise in imports.

Import bills ballooned 41% to $68.66 billion in July-April this year, while exports grew by 35% to $41 billion, causing a $27.56 billion trade deficit.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, total banking sector loans stood at around Tk16.66 lakh at the end of April this year. The amount was around Tk14.69 lakh at the end of April last year. 

Top News / Industry

Industrial Loan / Economic recovery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

11h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

1h | Videos
Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

1h | Videos
World to face another food crisis?

World to face another food crisis?

4h | Videos
'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US