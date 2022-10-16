Janata Bank’s Dhaka South Branch Manager Conference held

Janata Bank Limited Dhaka South Divisional Branch Manager Conference-2022 was held in the conference room of the North Divisional Office.

In the two-day conference held last Wednesday and Thursday (October 12 and 13), MD and CEO of the bank Abdus Salam Azad spoke as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The bank's DMD Md Abdul Jabbar, Md Kamrul Ahchan and Md Nurul Alam spoke as special guests.

The GM of the divisional office, under the chairmanship of the GM of the divisional office, Mohammad Saiful Alam, concerned executives, branch managers, officers and employees were present in the conference.

Abdus Salam Azad in his speech gave direction to achieve 100% target of all indicators by 2022 including increase in CMSME loan disbursement, deposit collection, reduction of CL, increase in foreign remittance, improvement of customer service quality of branches and freeing each branch from CL and depredation under the incentive package announced by the Prime Minister.