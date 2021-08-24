IBBL signs MoU with NOVOAIR

Banking

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 08:02 pm

Related News

IBBL signs MoU with NOVOAIR

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 08:02 pm
IBBL signs MoU with NOVOAIR

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and NOVOAIR Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities on Tuesday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL was present in the programme as chief guest that was held at Islami Bank Tower, said a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL and Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR attended the programme as special guest.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL presided over the program. JQM Habubullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Mes-bah-ul-Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR signed and handed over the agreement.

Md Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL along with Executives and Officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Islami Bank's Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders, Staffs and their family members will enjoy special discount facilities on Air Ticketing, 3-6 months EMI and POS services with NOVOAIR.

IBBL Debit/Kidmah card holders will also be able to avail special accommodation packages and EMI facilities in renowned hotels.

Economy

IBBL / Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / MoU with NOVOAIR / Novoair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

4h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

23h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 