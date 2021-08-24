IBBL signs MoU with NOVOAIR

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and NOVOAIR Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding corporate facilities on Tuesday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL was present in the programme as chief guest that was held at Islami Bank Tower, said a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL and Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR attended the programme as special guest.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL presided over the program. JQM Habubullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Mes-bah-ul-Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR signed and handed over the agreement.

Md Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL along with Executives and Officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Islami Bank's Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders, Staffs and their family members will enjoy special discount facilities on Air Ticketing, 3-6 months EMI and POS services with NOVOAIR.

IBBL Debit/Kidmah card holders will also be able to avail special accommodation packages and EMI facilities in renowned hotels.