IBBL signs agreement with e-CAB

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has signed an agreement with the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) for launching e-CAB co-branded dual currency pre-paid card.

The card will facilitate members of e-CAB to spend up to 10 thousand US dollars in international transactions in addition to yearly travel quota, reads a press release.

Besides upto 2000 USD may be used in a single transaction. The MOU was signed on 7 July 2022 at Islami Bank Tower in presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of IBBL.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank and Shomi Kaiser, President, e-CAB signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.
 

