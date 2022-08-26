IBBL relocates Dania branch 

Banking

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 06:54 pm

IBBL relocates Dania branch 

Dania Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been shifted to Sharif Tower, 62 Dania, Kadamtoly, Dhaka.  

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch in the new location on 25 August, reads a press release. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director attended the programme as special guest. 

Presided over by Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka East Zone, Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank and Abdus Salam Babu, social organizer attended the programme. 

Nazim Uddin, Head of Dania Branch addressed the welcome speech. Officials, clients and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

