IBBL holds Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised a Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference on Sunday (4 June) at a local hotel in Rajshahi.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir addressed the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme while Jiban Krishno Roy, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Office, addressed the conference as special guest.

Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone of the bank, addressed the welcome speech and Miftah Uddin, executive vice president of the bank, also addressed the conference.

Senior Executive Vice President Maksudur Rahman, executives, Head of Branches under Rajshahi Zone were present in the programme.

Sazzad Ali, Managing Partner of Sapura Agro; Golam Saqlaen, Proprietor of SS Matsya Khamar; Reba Rani Sarker, RDS entrepreneur; Golam Nabi, Natore Dragon Fruit Garden; and Tahmina Akhter, Proprietor of Minu Silk Garments and Boutique addressed on behalf of SME entrepreneurs.

SME entrepreneurs took part in the daylong conference exhibiting their products.

Fazle Kabir in his speech as the chief guest said that Cottage, Micro and Small investments are playing an important role in employment generation and sustainable development of the country.

Islami Bank has been contributing to this development by providing financial services, he added. Highlighting the role of Islami Bank during Covid-19, he said IBBL performed an excellent job in disbursing stimulus packages. He said long-term continued financial services from the banks are very essential for the Micro and SME sector. He called upon the small and SME entrepreneurs to work harder to expand their business through regular repayment of investments.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, said in his presidential speech that Bangladesh is recognised as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Islami Bank has been contributing to the national economy through successful implementation of Shariah based banking system, financial inclusion, micro and SME entrepreneur development, industrialisation, expatriate services, rural poverty alleviation and women empowerment.

Rural Development Scheme (RDS) of IBBL is working in a coordinated manner to improve livelihoods by providing collateral free investments in rural areas. The scheme is being implemented in 29,046 villages of 490 upazilas through branches, sub-branches and agent outlets of Islami Bank.

RDS has more than 1.5 million members of which 92 percent are women. The bank has already invested Tk.110 crore through 101 agent outlets under this scheme.