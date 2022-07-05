IBBL holds Executive Development Program

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized an Executive Development Program on "Post Pandemic World Economic Scenario and Challenges of the Banking Sector of Bangladesh" through a virtual platform recently.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the program as the chief guest. Dr Md Habibur Rahman, Chief Economist, Bangladesh Bank presented the key discussion, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank also addressed the program. SM Rabiul Hassan, Principal, IBTRA presided over the program. Executives of the Bank participated in the program.