EBL Signs payroll agreement with SEBL DX

The employees of SEBL DX will now enjoy facilities and benefits under EBL Payroll banking proposition.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and SEBL DX Chairman DM Majibor Rahman and CEO Sajjadur Rahman Kanon signed a Payroll Banking agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Mahdiar Rahman, Head of Relationship, Corporate Banking; Istiak Ahmad, Head of Payroll Banking and other officials from EBL and SEBL DX were present at the signing ceremony.