EBL signs MoU with Wagely

Banking

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

EBL signs MoU with Wagely

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:52 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited( EBL) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with  Wagely, a financial wellness platform to provide financial wellness solutions to their customers leveraging banking and fintech capabilities.

Wagely Founder and CEO Tobias Fischer and EBL Chief Technology Officer Zahidul Haque signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release. 

Kevin Hausburg, co-founder of Wagely and Rameez Hoque, managing director, Wagely Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.

wagely / Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

2h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

3h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

3h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

3h | Videos
The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists