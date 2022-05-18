EBL signs MoU with Wagely

Eastern Bank Limited( EBL) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wagely, a financial wellness platform to provide financial wellness solutions to their customers leveraging banking and fintech capabilities.

Wagely Founder and CEO Tobias Fischer and EBL Chief Technology Officer Zahidul Haque signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Kevin Hausburg, co-founder of Wagely and Rameez Hoque, managing director, Wagely Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.