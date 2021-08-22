EBL holds webinar on development vision of Bangabandhu

Speakers at a webinar paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman highlighting his visionary development thoughts and plans.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) organised the webinar titled "Development vision of Bangabandhu" as part of observance of the National Mourning Day on Thursday, said a press release.

Chief Guest of the webinar Planning Minister MA Mannan said "Bangabandhu's only concern was welfare, people's welfare. Though he was not an economist, but his deep understanding of the reality of the Bangladesh and aspiration of the general people made him a visionary leader."

"In his 7th March speech, by the word 'freedom', he meant freedom of the people, economy, and society. He meant to ensure the five basic needs for the nation.", he said.

Earlier in his inaugural speech Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all other martyrs of August 15, 1975, of the liberation war and the independence movement.

"Bangabandhu's attractive personality, deep patriotism, political wisdom, self-sacrifice, visionary leadership and the unique ability to unite the entire nation under a single umbrella made him the key figure of Bangladesh's history", Iftekhar said.

"We can translate his dreams into reality only by achieving economic freedom and establishing equal rights for all, ensuring good governance and participation of all the people in national development", he concluded.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said "Bangabandhu's development vision came from a mixture of all his experiences: his early life, his struggle to establish self-rule for Bengalis, his journey of leading the nation to liberation, and his active engagement with mass people made him the people's leader. "

"Bangabandhu wanted to ensure food security and employment for all. The first five-year plan was totally scientific. Whatever we are doing now, Bangabandhu in his 3.5 years tenure, laid the foundation for it," he added.

The webinar was moderated by Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs of EBL.

