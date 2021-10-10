Contact banks before updating CIB database of borrowers: BB 

Banking

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Contact banks before updating CIB database of borrowers: BB 

Before updating the CIB database for borrowers, banks or financial institutions have been instructed to communicate with other banks or non-banking financial institutions, which have already sanctioned loans to them.

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 09:56 pm
Contact banks before updating CIB database of borrowers: BB 

Before updating the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) database of borrowers, banks or non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) have been instructed to communicate with other banks/NBFIs which have previously sanctioned loans. 

The new directive was issued by the central bank in a circular published on Sunday.

If information filed to the CIB isn't accepted by the bureau within three months, the application will be deemed void. 

The borrower companies must attach necessary documents including board memo, memorandum of articles along with its application. 

Information of new directors of loan taking companies needs to be included in the CIB database before sending the application to the bureau.

The central bank has said the directive will be effective immediately to ensure improved and better services.

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Credit Information Bureau (CIB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

4h | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

4h | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally