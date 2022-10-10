BB asks banks to prepare citizen charter

BSS
10 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 08:13 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks to prepare citizen charter so that clients will be able to get financial services smoothly.

"The citizen's charter is a document of commitments made by either government or private organisation to the citizens or client groups in respect of the services being provided to them or to be provided to them. Banks will have to attach all types of their services offered to the commoners to the citizen charter," as per a BB circular issued today.

Banks will have to categorise their services targeting the age groups of clients, the circular added.

The charge, fees and commission of the services will have to be mentioned in the charter.

In addition, the lenders will have to mention the requited time of providing respective service to ordinary people.

The charter will also inform clients about the measures they can take if they do not get the desired services from lenders.

Each bank will have to update the charter every three months.

The charter will have to be displayed on website of each bank. Besides, it will be exhibited at a comfortable place of head office and every branch of banks such that clients can notice it easily.

Banks will have to assign a focal point official to maintain the charter.

And an alternative focal point official will have to be nominated such that he will play the due role in absence of the regular one.

The banks will have to form seven-member committees, who will plan how to implement the charter.

The central bank in the notice said the charter will help boosting accountability of the employees working in banks.

