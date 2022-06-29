Banks settle LCs at Tk99 as dollar soars again

Banking

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

Banks settle LCs at Tk99 as dollar soars again

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 10:29 pm
Banks settle LCs at Tk99 as dollar soars again

Banks on Wednesday settled LCs at Tk99 or higher per US dollar as they bought the greenback from exchange houses at rates ranging from Tk98.50 to Tk99.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Bank increased the interbank exchange rate of the dollar to Tk93.45.

Serajul Islam, a spokesman and an executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, said the central bank sold $22 million to banks on Wednesday.

About $1.5 billion has been sold from reserves so far this June and the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $42 billion due to continued dollar sales.

The head of the treasury department of a private bank told The Business Standard that now most banks are buying dollars from exchange houses as the pressure of LC payments has increased recently. It has pushed up the demand for dollars further. 

However, banks are in trouble as the Bangladesh Bank had earlier verbally prohibited banks from charging more than the fixed rate for dollars.

Those who want to trade dollars at the price fixed by the central bank are not able to buy dollars from the kerb market. As a result, most banks are buying dollars at higher prices to avoid payment defaults.

Meanwhile, the dollar depreciated slightly on Tuesday but rose again on Wednesday in the kerb market.

Economy / Top News

lc payment / interbank rate / Kerb Market / Dollar rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

9h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

12h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

14h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

1h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

1h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

1h | Videos
Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture