AIBL launches Lalmonirhat, Jamalpur branches

Al - Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) opened its 193rd and 194th branches at Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur on Wednesday.

AIBL Chairman Salim Rahman virtually inaugurated the new branches as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Salim Rahman said, "The bank started its journey in 1995 not only to make profits but also to save people from the curse of debt."

The chairman assured customers that they would receive the best sharia-compliant service possible.

AIBL Managing Director Farman R Chowdhury said, "The development of the country is possible by doing business through sharia-based Islami banking. The country's Islami banks have already proven it."

"Al - Arafah Islami Bank will be associated with the development of the area, ensuring all digital banking facilities," he added.

AIBL Vice Chairman Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Abdus Samad Labu, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman and Director Abdul Malek Mollah were present in the occasion.

Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and senior executives of the bank also participated at the occasion.

Lalmonirhat Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapan, former president of Lalmonirhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Abdul Hamid Babu, director Moral Humayun Kabir, Goshala Road Business Association President Mokshedur Rahman were present at the Lalmonirhat branch inauguration ceremony.