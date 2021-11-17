AIBL launches Lalmonirhat, Jamalpur branches

Banking

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:54 pm

Related News

AIBL launches Lalmonirhat, Jamalpur branches

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:54 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Al - Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) opened its 193rd and 194th branches at Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur on Wednesday. 

AIBL Chairman Salim Rahman virtually inaugurated the new branches as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony, reads a press release. 

Salim Rahman said, "The bank started its journey in 1995 not only to make profits but also to save people from the curse of debt."

The chairman assured customers that they would receive the best sharia-compliant service possible.

AIBL Managing Director Farman R Chowdhury said, "The development of the country is possible by doing business through sharia-based Islami banking. The country's Islami banks have already proven it."

"Al - Arafah Islami Bank will be associated with the development of the area, ensuring all digital banking facilities," he added. 

AIBL Vice Chairman Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Abdus Samad Labu, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman and Director Abdul Malek Mollah were present in the occasion. 

Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and senior executives of the bank also participated at the occasion.

Lalmonirhat Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Swapan, former president of Lalmonirhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Abdul Hamid Babu, director Moral Humayun Kabir, Goshala Road Business Association President Mokshedur Rahman were present at the Lalmonirhat branch inauguration ceremony. 

 

Banking / Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23m | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

23m | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

53m | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

58m | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records