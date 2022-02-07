AIBL gets Gold Remittance Award

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has received the "Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) Remittance Award" as one of the "Top 10 Banks" for raising the highest remittance in 2021.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Shafiqur Rahman received the award from Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at a programme organised by the Centre for NRB in a Dhaka hotel, on 5 February, said a press release.

The award ceremony was presided over by the chairperson of the Centre for NRB MS Shekil Chowdhury.

Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare Shahidul Alam were present on the occasion.