Bankers call for increasing dollar supply

Economy

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 12:41 am

Related News

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply

Talking to TBS, several participants said reducing the demand for the dollar is not possible in the current situation

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 12:41 am
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) have urged Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir to increase dollar supply to ease the existing foreign currency crisis caused by soaring trade deficit and declining inflow of remittance.

In a meeting with the governor on Sunday, the banks agreed to work together to help the central bank increase dollar supply, which, they said, will ultimately bring down its price to the normal level.

"In the meeting, the dollar supply situation and several other issues were discussed. The bankers requested us to increase dollar supply and we also talked about how we can receive due payments from foreign entities fast," Sirajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank, told The Business Standard.

There was no discussion on dollar rates, he added.

Talking to TBS, several participants said reducing the demand for the dollar is not possible in the current situation.

"We discussed the easy ways of recompiling dollars of nostro accounts [that local banks hold in foreign currency in other banks] and ways to use dollars from offshore banking in onshore banking by formulating a policy," said a participant, wishing to remain unnamed.

On Sunday, the interbank dollar exchange rate was at Tk92; the rate was Tk91.95 last Monday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $41.7 billion last week. It was $48 billion in August last year. The central bank has so far sold about $7 billion worth dollars to banks in the ongoing fiscal year.

The country's trade deficit hit a historic high of $27.56 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, with high import expenditures and low export earnings, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Meanwhile, money sent home by expatriate Bangladeshis fell by around 13% year-on-year to $1.88 billion in May, it said. The amount was $2.01 billion in April this year, which means the May remittance inflow fell by 6.23% from the previous month.

In the 11 months of the current fiscal year (July-May), the country received $19.19 billion as remittances, 15.94% lower year-on-year.

Top News

ABB / Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

14h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

13h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

16h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

3h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

4h | Videos
How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

5h | Videos
IMED officials earning money through various tricks

IMED officials earning money through various tricks

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?