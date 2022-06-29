Bangladesh sets world’s record high GDP growth from 2009-2019

Bangladesh sets world’s record high GDP growth from 2009-2019

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh set the record for the highest economic growth in the world from 2009 to 2019.

Since 2009, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 188% while China's economy grew 177% , securing second place in the world, the Finance minister said during a final discussion on budget in the Parliament today (29 June).

In the same period, India's GDP grew 117 %, Indonesia 90 %, Malaysia 78 %, Australia 41 % and Brazil 17 %, according to a chart posted on The Spectator Index's Twitter.

Finance Minister said, "According to the Asian Development Bank, Bangladesh GDP growth rate in 2022-23 fiscal year will be second among Asian countries."

He also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her strong dynamic leadership.

