GDP growth slows from 6.88% to 3.91% in Q4

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 05:30 pm
28 October, 2024, 06:03 pm

Representational image. Photo: Investopedia
Representational image. Photo: Investopedia

Bangladesh's gross domestic product growth slowed to 3.91% on a point-to-point basis at a fixed price value in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), compared to 6.88% in the same period in FY23.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), GDP growth in the first three quarters of FY24 stood at 6.04%, 4.78% and 5.42% respectively, which was 6.25%, 7.05% and 3.02% in FY23 respectively.

On a point-to-point basis at a fixed price value, the agriculture sector grew at 5.27% in the fourth quarter (April-June) of FY24, compared to 6.55% during the same period in FY23.

The industrial sector grew at 3.98% in the fourth quarter in FY24, compared to 10.16% in the same period of FY23.

Besides, the services sector grew at 3.67% in the fourth quarter in FY24, compared to 4.82% in the same quarter of FY23.

