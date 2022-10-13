Biman rides high on high travel demand

Aviation

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 08:55 pm

Related News

Biman rides high on high travel demand

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
File Photo. Picture: Collected
File Photo. Picture: Collected

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has seen an uptick in business as passenger levels crossed the pre-pandemic level.

In the three months from July to September, Biman carried 8 lakh passengers, its highest in the last five years, the carrier said.

At a press conference on Thursday at its headquarters, the Biman authorities said high travel demand had resulted in the airlines earning Tk1,563 crore in just three months.

Biman also improved its ground handling service by bringing down luggage delivery time to a maximum of 45 minutes in line with the international standard.

Md Zahid Hossain, who joined Biman three months back as managing director, said his target was to improve business and service.

The national flag carrier also increased its flight frequency in the face of the rising travel demand, boosting its coffers.

Zahid said they are expanding Biman's passenger carrying capacity by increasing recruitment and purchasing ground handling equipment to meet booming global air travel demand.

He said Biman would be able to carry 30 lakh passengers by this year.

The current 17,000 flights will also be increased to 25,000 by November, the MD said, adding that the plan was to increase flight frequency on existing routes instead of introducing new ones.

At present, Biman has been unable to fully utilise its fleet capacity due to pilot shortage.

For instance, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has the capacity to be in operation for 15 to 16 hours but Biman has been able to use it for 11 to 12 hours.

Biman was already looking to recruit pilots and has called for applications, the top executive said.

Currently, Biman has six modern 787 aircraft.

The airlines also achieved the International Aviation Safety Assessment programme, or IASA certification, due to its safety management, said Zahid.

International air traffic experienced a strong recovery with a 115.6% rise in August compared to the same month of the last year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"Demand for air travel remains strong. After two years of lockdowns and border restrictions people are taking advantage of the freedom to travel wherever they can," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director general.

Industry revenues are expected to reach $782 billion, 93.3% of 2019 levels. Flights operated in 2022 are expected to total 33.8 million, which is 86.9% of 2019 levels.

Scheduled passenger numbers are expected to reach 3.8 billion, with revenue passenger kilometres growing 97.6% compared with 2021, reaching 82.4% of 2019 traffic.

Economy / Top News

Biman / Biman Bangladesh / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

12h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'