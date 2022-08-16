Biman to operate Dhaka-Guangzhou flights from 18 August

Biman Bangladesh Airlines operate its flights on the Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route from 18 August.

Biman Managing Director and CEO Md Zahid Hossain met with Chinese envoy Li Jiming Tuesday to discuss the operation of passenger flights on the Dhaka-Guangzhou route.

They also had a detailed discussion regarding flight operations on the Dhaka-Kunming route, reads a press release.

The flight will take off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11am and land at China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport around 4:45pm.

The return flight from Guangzhou will take off at 7:45pm and reach Dhaka at 9:30pm.

Passengers can purchase tickets for the first passenger flight on this route from any sales centre of Biman.

However, the returning passengers will have to book flights on the www.biman-airlines.com website or any Biman-approved travel agency.