Biman gets nod to operate flights to China’s Kunming, Guangzhou

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the country's national flag carrier, is going to operate flights on Dhaka-Kunming-Dhaka and Dhaka-Guangzhou routes as it received clearance from China authority.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) has given a nod to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to launch flight on Dhaka-Kunming and Dhaka-Guangzhou routes," Hualong Yan, deputy chief of mission of China embassy in Dhaka said in his Facebook post on Monday.

The approval will further facilitate travel of students and business communities of the two countries, he added.

Zahid Hossain, managing director of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, told TBS, "We have applied to China civil aviation authority to operate flights in these two routes. We have been informed that China has given approval, but still we did not receive official documents in this regard."

"We will operate the flights within two weeks through big aircrafts once we get the official approval from China authority," he added.

Earlier in January this year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines had decided to launch flights on these routes, considering the growing demand from passengers.

As part of this, the airline inaugurated its office in Guangzhou, China, said a Biman press release at that time.