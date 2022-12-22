3,200 tonnes of lentils arrive at Benapole from India 

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 07:29 pm

A consignment of 3,200 metric tonnes of lentils has arrived at the Benapole Port from neighbouring India.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) imported the lentils at $1,136.13 per metric tonne. 

Safayet Hossain, joint commissioner of Benapole Customs, told The Business Standard that the consignment was delivered to the port on Wednesday. 

"We are duly cooperating so that these pulses can be cleared from the port and reach different destinations in the country," he said.

C&F agent 'Confidence Trade Associate' filed necessary documents at the Benapole Customs House in this regard. 

The lentils have been imported at Tk125 per kg, and are set to be distributed across with fast clearance from the port, said Atiar Rahman, owner of the C&F agent.

"The government is set to import 4,200 tonnes of lentils from India through the Benapole port. Of which, 3,200 tonnes of lentils reached Benapole port Wednesday. 

"The remaining 1,000 tonnes will come in phases," he added.

