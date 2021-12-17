Pulses prices continue to rise in Khatunganj

According to a report, Bangladesh consumes five lakh tonnes of lentils per year. Photo: Collected

Prices of different varieties of pulses in the country's largest wholesale consumer market at Khatunganj in Chattogram have gone up by Tk10-Tk15 in a week.

Wholesale pulses traders in Khatunganj claimed that some traders are smuggling a big chunk of pulses from the country to India to get higher prices, resulting in the price shooting up in the local market.

Even though there is ample supply of pulses in the market, an increase in the booking prices in the international market – fuelled by the recent floods in Australia and Canada – have also contributed to the increasing prices, said Azizul Haq, owner of a trading house in Khatunganj.

On Friday, Australian lentils were being sold at Tk85-Tk86 per kilogram (kg) in Khatunganj, which was Tk65-Tk67 just a week ago. The Canadian variety of lentils was being sold at Tk88-Tk90 per kg, rising from Tk75-Tk80.

Grass pea (khesari) was being sold at Tk70-Tk72 per kg, up by Tk4-Tk6 from last week and moong (mugh) was priced at Tk120, rising from Tk70-Tk100. The lentil from Rajshahi was being sold at Tk90-Tk100 per kg, rising from Tk80-Tk90.

The price of chickpea has also seen a sharp rise as of Friday as per kg of chickpea was being sold at Tk95, rising by Tk3-Tk5 from last week.

Poritosh Dey, an importer in Khatunganj, said, the prices of pulses have been rising gradually since November. "Some importing companies engaged in price-fixing have played a part in manipulating and increasing the prices," he added.