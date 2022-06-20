20yrs of experience must to become NBFI CEO  

Economy

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

20yrs of experience must to become NBFI CEO  

From now on, general managers of banks can also become CEOs 

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 09:47 pm
20yrs of experience must to become NBFI CEO  

From now on, one aspiring to be chief executive officer at a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) has to have at least 20 years of working experience – instead of the earlier 15 years – at financial institutions including banks.  

In this case, the requirement of having at least two years of experience as a chief executive or its immediate subordinate position at a commercial bank or financial institution has been kept unchanged.

In addition, general managers of commercial banks, senior executive vice presidents or their senior officials can also be appointed as CEOs at those NBFIs whose balance sheet size is less than Tk1,000 crore.

However, they must have at least five years of experience as a branch manager and at least 20 years of experience as an active officer of a bank. There was no such opportunity in the previous policy.

The Department of Financial Institutions and Markets of the Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Monday announced the changes in the CEO appointing policy.

A senior official at the central bank told The Business Standard that under the previous policy, only CEOs or deputy managing directors (DMDs) of banks and NBFIs could apply for the post of CEO of NBFIs. 

"In our country, such persons are not in large numbers. As a result, we often had to struggle to find the right person for the job," he added.

The officer said that now that the policy has been amended, commercial bank managers or senior executive vice presidents can apply for the post. 

"Those who have worked in these positions have experience in handling many large systems, such as large loans. Financial institutions are smaller in size and transactions than banks. Therefore, the policy has been amended to include these officers as capable of managing these institutions efficiently," he added.

Top News

NBFIs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

9h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

10h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

40m | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

45m | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

45m | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

45m | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary