A quarter spreading lies about export sector after Narayanganj fire: BTMA

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has alleged that a vested quarter has been spreading false statements about the country's export-oriented industries in the wake of the recent fire at Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj.

Noting that such propaganda is tarnishing the image of the country's export sector, the association called on the government to identify those involved and stop it.

BTMA Director Md Monir Hossain spoke on the issue during a discussion with the journalists on Saturday. At that time a written statement of BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon was provided to the journalists.

In the statement, the BTMA president said, "With grave concern, the BTMA has observed that after the fire incident, a domestic and foreign quarter has been trying to disrupt the prevailing peace and order of the country's industrial sector with various unsolicited statement centering the incident."

"Some people are tarnishing the image of our export oriented industries by spreading rumors in the country and abroad. We strongly protest this and completely against of this outspread of false propaganda," he said.

"The negative comment is damaging our image in the outside world, which is purely intentional. We are requesting the government to identify them and stop their misconduct," he continued.

"Our export oriented industries, especially RMG and textile mills, have followed and continue to follow the compliances set by the Accord and Alliance after the tragic incident of Rana Plaza. Therefore, it has been widely applauded in the world," he added.

Monalisa Mannan, director, BTMA was present among others at the discussion.