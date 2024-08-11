BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon resigns

The Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon has resigned today (11 August).

After an emergency meeting of the association, the board elected Shokat Aziz Russell as the new president.

Showkat Aziz Russell. Photo: Collected

In an immediate reaction, Russell said on behalf of the BTMA board, he congratulated the interim government and expressed condolences to the brave students who sacrificed their lives in the recent violence.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for the decision to import fertilisers and supply gas to industries.

The previous government had increased gas prices without any prior notice and withdrew cash incentives, he noted.

He said, "At this moment, the liquidity crisis is another major challenge for the industry."

Russell was included in the board instead of its director Ahnaf Aziz, who also resigned the same day.

Mohammad Ali Khokon served the BTMA as president from 2019, after completing his two biannual terms and before that, he also served as vice president for one term.

On 10 April 2023, the association made an amendment to extend the conditions to continue four terms in a row instead of three.

The association's Secretary General Brigadier General (Rtd) MD Zakir Hossain told TBS that the president has resigned from his position due to his illness and busy schedule from his own business.

In his resignation letter, Khokon wrote, "This decision was not made lightly. As I have shared with some of you earlier that both my physical health and business have been suffering, which now needs my attention. After a period of personal reflection and consultation with my family, I have concluded that it is the right time for me to resign. I believe this transition will allow the association to benefit from fresh perspectives and leadership."

However, he will continue as part of the board's director, he added.

BTMA sources said Mohammad Ali Khokon was not seen publicly since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.