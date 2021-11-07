Export-import through Akhaura land port remain normal amid strike

Export-import activities remain normal through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria on the third day of nationwide transport strike.

The transport strike called in protest of fuel price hike, has not affected the export-import activities in the land port.

Truck operations remain normal in the port.

Traders have said that goods worth around USD 1million are exported through this port every day, except weekly holidays.

Assistant Director of Akhaura port Mostafizur Rahman said, it was the weekly holiday on the first day of the transport strike (Friday). Import-export was back to normal from the next day.

Truck operations have not been halted, goods laden trucks have arrived at the port even on Sunday, he added.

Through the Akhaura land port fish, stones, cement, rods, edible oil, cotton, plastic and food products are exported to India's Tripura.

The exported products are supplied to its neighbouring states. After a long ban, rice and wheat import from India to Bangladesh has resumed recently.