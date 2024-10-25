228 tonnes of wheat rot at Akhaura port amid clearance dispute

Wheat import cost about $325-$350 per tonne

Importer claims at least Tk80 lakh loss

Heavy rainfall in India led to the wheat getting soaked during transport

Port officials to destroy damaged wheat to free up storage space

A total of 228 tonnes of wheat imported from India have been rotting in the warehouse of Akhaura Land Port for the past two years, according to the importing company and port officials.

The prolonged storage has led to the rotting of the grains, leaving them unusable even as animal feed.

The importer, Alam Traders, claims bureaucratic delays led to the damage, resulting in a financial loss of at least Tk80 lakh.

Port officials, however, refuted the claim, stating that the company showed no interest in clearing the goods despite repeated requests.

Alam Traders, based in Chattogram, imported approximately 11,500 tonnes of wheat from India in 2022 at about $350 per tonne under duty-free provisions. The company said each shipment was promptly cleared upon arrival.

However, heavy rainfall in India severely disrupted transportation networks, causing wheat imports to be halted. Subsequently, from August onwards, shipments of the previously delayed wheat started arriving at the port again.

According to Alam Traders, the Indian exporter sent approximately 228 tonnes of wheat that had been soaked in rain during transport along with good-quality wheat.

The importer first cleared the good wheat and then attempted to release the damaged batch. However, customs authorities reportedly halted the release efforts

"Since the wheat was wet, we reached an understanding with the exporter about the price and clearance. However, customs kept delaying the clearance, and consequently, the wheat could not be released in time. Now, the wheat is no longer fit for use, not even as animal feed," said Md Akhtar Hossain, Akhaura land port representative of Alam Traders.

According to the company, the prolonged storage in the warehouse led to pest infestation and the rotting of the wheat, resulting in a foul odour.

By the time the port asked the importers to clear the goods, about two months after the grains reached the port, it had already started to rot due to initially being wet.

Md Imran Hossain, assistant commissioner of Akhaura Customs Station, dismissed the company's claim of bureaucratic delays.

"It is not true that bureaucratic red tape was responsible for the damage to the wheat. The wheat was wet and of poor quality, which is why it was not cleared at the time. Although we notified the importer after analysing the goods, the company showed no interest in clearing the shipment," he said.

Imran added that samples had been sent for testing to determine whether the wheat could be used as animal feed, but the initial results were inconclusive. Port officials are now preparing to destroy the damaged wheat.

"We are awaiting a final report, and once it arrives, the wheat will be officially seized and destroyed," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the situation has put the land port authorities in a difficult position, as the rotting wheat occupies valuable storage space.

Md Mahmudul Hasan, assistant director of Akhaura Land Port, confirmed the condition of the wheat.

"All of the wheat has been infested with pests and is emitting a foul smell. The importer is no longer interested in clearing the goods, which is preventing us from vacating the warehouse. This situation is causing losses for the port authorities as well," he said.