Grameenphone observes 'Security Day' to raise awareness on digital security

Photo: Courtesy

Telenor, the parent company of Grameenphone, observed 'Security Day' on Wednesday across all operating markets, including Bangladesh, to raise awareness among customers and employees regarding the growing concern of cyber-safety.

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone; Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone; Rune Hjelseng, Business Security Officer, Grameenphone; Mikkelsen Oystein, Director, Group Business Security, Telenor; and Tarique M Barkatullah, Director, Digital Security Agency & Bangladesh Computer Council were present at the "Telenor Security Day" celebratory event, where Telenor and its stakeholders' concerns regarding the rising predicaments in the online sphere were addressed thoroughly, said a Grameenphone press release.

With this year's theme – "We are Security – Security is Everyone's Responsibility", Grameenphone has opted to create discussions on real-life examples and its causes on professional life for the employees, partners and stakeholders.

Keeping in tune with its theme, the telecom company is celebrating the day through local webinar events with security experts, security quiz contests and prising, audio-visuals on real-life examples of security breaches and their consequences, a learning module on security and thorough internal and external communications to achieve the objective of forming a strong human firewall by reminding people of their responsibilities on security.

In this regard, CEO of Grameenphone Yasir Azman said, "With the increased reliance on the internet, the risk of cyber safety is becoming more and more pertinent, not only during this pandemic, always."

"We are working towards creating a world ensuring a SafetyNet for the citizen to best utilise the potential of connectivity. At Grameenphone, we are committed to making our customers aware to ensure a safer internet for all," added Yasir.