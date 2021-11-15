6th Cotton Day observed in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:00 pm

6th Cotton Day observed in Bangladesh

Cotton Council International (CCI) has been celebrating Cotton Day since 2016

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS
Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS

Cotton USA organised a virtual seminar in Bangladesh on Monday on the occasion of the 6th Cotton Day.

Cotton Council International (CCI) has been celebrating Cotton Day since 2016 to celebrate Bangladesh's achievements as the largest manufacturer and exporter of quality US cotton and cotton garment products.

The seminar discussed global cotton economic outlook, megatrends and new paths to profit, how smart companies use sustainability to create standards, brand or retailer perspectives on US Cotton trust protocols, brand and retailer linking and futuristic plans, read a press release.

CCI Executive Director Bruce Etherly said, "We are grateful for the support you have given to Cotton USA at this time of the current epidemic. We hope we will be able to handle this time better and with the cooperation of all we will be able to make our business better than before."

Congratulating the certified users of Cotton USA in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon said, "BTMA is proud to assist the CCI and we have noticed that many of our members have already signed up to the US Cotton Trust Protocol. I am sure the programme will be more popular and more members will join in the future."

