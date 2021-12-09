Unicef terms Covid as the 'biggest global crisis' for children 

Covid-19 has affected children at an unprecedented scale, making it the worst crisis for children Unicef has seen in its 75-year history, the UN children's agency said in a report released Thursday.

The report titled "Preventing a lost decade: Urgent action to reverse the devastating impact of Covid-19 on children and young people" highlights the various ways in which the deadly virus is challenging decades of progress on key childhood challenges such as poverty, health, access to education, nutrition, child protection and mental well-being.

Unicef has warned that almost two years into the pandemic, the widespread impact of coronavirus continues to deepen, increasing poverty, entrenching inequality and threatening the rights of children at previously unseen levels.

Unicef Executive Director (ED) Henrietta Fore said, "Throughout our history, Unicef has helped to shape healthier and safer environments for children across the globe, with great results for millions.

"These gains are now at risk. The pandemic has been the biggest threat to progress for children in our 75-year history."

"While the number of children who are hungry, out of school, abused, living in poverty or forced into marriage is going up, the number of children with access to health care, vaccines, sufficient food and essential services is going down.

"In a year in which we should be looking forward, we are going backward," she added.

According to the report, a staggering 100 million additional children are estimated to now be living in multidimensional poverty because of the pandemic, a 10% increase since 2019.

This corresponds to approximately 1.8 children every second since mid-March, 2020.

Further, the report warned of a long path toward regaining lost ground – even in a best-case scenario, it will take seven to eight years to recover and return to pre-Covid child poverty levels.

Citing further evidence of backsliding, the report said that around 60 million more children are now in monetary poor households compared to prior to the pandemic. In addition, in 2020, over 23 million children missed out on essential vaccines – an increase of nearly four million from 2019, and the highest number in 11 years.

Even before the pandemic, around a billion children worldwide suffered at least one severe deprivation, without access to education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, or water.

This number is now rising as the unequal recovery furthers growing divides between wealthy and poor children, with the most marginalized and vulnerable hurt the most, added the Unicef report.

The notes made in the report are as follows:

At its peak, more than 1.6 billion students were out of school due to nationwide shutdowns. Schools were closed worldwide for almost 80% of the in-person instruction in the first year of the crisis.

Mental health conditions affect more than 13% of adolescents aged 10-19 worldwide. By October 2020, the pandemic had disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide

Up to 10 million additional child marriages can occur before the end of the decade as a result of the pandemic

The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years. An additional nine million children are at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 as a result of the increase in poverty triggered by the pandemic

At the peak of the pandemic, 1.8 billion children lived in the 104 countries where violence prevention and response services were seriously disrupted

50 million children suffer from wasting, the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, and this figure could increase by nine million by 2022 due to the pandemic's impact on children's diets, nutrition services, and feeding practices

Beyond the pandemic, the report also warned of other threats to children that pose extreme threats to their rights.

Globally, 426 million children – nearly one in five – live in conflict zones that are becoming more intense and taking a heavier toll on civilians, disproportionately affecting children, it said.

Women and girls are at the highest risk of conflict-related sexual violence – 80% of all humanitarian needs are driven by conflict.

Likewise, approximately a billion children – nearly half of the world's children – live in countries that are at an "extremely high risk" from the impacts of climate change.

To respond, recover and reimagine the future for every child, the recommendations made by Unicef include:

Investing in social protection, human capital, and spending for an inclusive and resilient recovery

Ending the pandemic and reversing the alarming rollback in child health and nutrition – including through leveraging Unicef's vital role in Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Building back stronger by ensuring quality education, protection, and good mental health for every child

Building resilience to better prevent, respond to, and protect children from crises – including new approaches to end famines, protect children from climate change, and reimagine disaster spending.

"In an era of a global pandemic, growing conflicts, and worsening climate change, never has a child-first approach been more critical than today," said the Unicef ED.

"We are at a crossroads. As we work with governments, donors, and other organizations to begin charting our collective path for the next 75 years, we must keep children first in line for investment and last in line for cuts.

"The promise of our future is set in the priorities we make in our present," she furthered.

