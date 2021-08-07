UK PM Johnson won't isolate after staff member's positive Covid test

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

UK PM Johnson won't isolate after staff member's positive Covid test

Last month Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak both self-isolated in line with national guidance

Reuters
07 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 02:19 pm
Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets officers during a visit to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan near Kincardine, Scotland, Britain, August 4, 2021. Photo : Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets officers during a visit to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan near Kincardine, Scotland, Britain, August 4, 2021. Photo : Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to self isolate even though a member of his staff on a recent trip to Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus, his Downing Street office said.

Johnson visited a police college in Fife on Wednesday and a wind farm off Aberdeenshire on Thursday.

Local media reported a member of Johnson's staff who accompanied him to the police college and travelled with him on a plane tested positive for coronavirus.

"The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with Covid guidance," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive."

Last month Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak both self-isolated in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

"It's clear the Prime Minister hasn't learned anything from what happened last time he tried to cook up a reason to be above the rules everyone else has to follow," said Anneliese Dodds, chair of the opposition Labour Party.

"Senior Conservatives are really taking the public for fools. This is yet another example of one rule for them and another for everyone else."

Top News / World+Biz

Boris Jhonson / Covid test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

3d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

3d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

4d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I