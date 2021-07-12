Third Covid wave inevitable and imminent in India, warns IMA

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:12 pm

Health workers carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Health workers carry the body of a person, who died from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Third coronavirus wave inevitable, imminent, warned the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

The IMA appealed to the Indian and state governments to no let the guard down on the Covid front saying a third wave was just round the corner, reports the NDTV.

It expressed pain over complacency shown by authorities and the public in various parts of India at this crucial juncture.

The IMA warned that India had only recently walked out of the disastrous second wave, thanks to considerable efforts of the medical fraternity and political leadership.

"With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent...However, it is painful to note...in many parts of the country both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols," an IMA press release said on Monday.

"Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave," it said.

It said that, going by the experience of the past year-and-a-half, the impact of the third wave can be mitigated by ensuring universal vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

