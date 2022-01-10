T Cells triggered by common cold can protect against Covid-19, study finds

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 05:31 pm

Related News

T Cells triggered by common cold can protect against Covid-19, study finds

Researchers said the findings could help provide the blueprint for the production of new vaccines which give longer-lasting immunity and would protect against current and future coronavirus variants such as Omicron and Delta

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 05:31 pm
T Cells triggered by common cold can protect against Covid-19, study finds

People with high levels of protective immune cells (T cells) from common colds are less likely to to contract Covid-19, according to a study published in the journal 'Nature Communications' says.

Researchers said the findings could help provide the blueprint for the production of new vaccines which give longer-lasting immunity and would protect against current and future coronavirus variants such as Omicron and Delta., according to a study released Monday by the UK's Imperial College London. 

Imperial College London researchers say the high levels of T cells and the role in fighting Covid is an "important discovery" - but warned "no one should rely on this alone" and insisted people should still get vaccinated as the "best way" to protect against Covid.

T cells are a type of white blood cell that help protect the body from infection.

"Being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't always result in infection, and we've been keen to understand why," said Rhia Kundu, the study's lead author and a researcher at Imperial's National Heart and Lung Institute. "We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect." 

The UK scientists analyzed blood samples from 52 people who lived with someone who had tested positive for Covid, of which half didn't become infected. Their conclusions show the protective role of T cells induced by other coronaviruses for the first time, they said. 

Compared with antibodies, T cells tend to survive longer in the body and can kill infected cells, preventing serious illness. They also tend to attack a wider range of related pathogens than antibodies, which allows for a greater degree of cross-protection across different viruses or strains, Peter English, former chair of the British Medical Association's public health medicine committee, said in remarks published by the UK's Science Media Centre.

'No one should rely on this alone'

Dr Rhia Kundu, first author of the study, from Imperial's National Heart & Lung Institute, said: "While this is an important discovery, it is only one form of protection, and I would stress that no one should rely on this alone.

There are caveats to the findings. The study was small and 88% of the participants were of white European ethnicity, according to the statement. The best way for people to protect themselves against Covid is still to be fully vaccinated, including getting a booster dose, Kundu said.

Top News / World+Biz

T cells / protective immune cells / protective immune / Coronavirus Immunity / immunity / Covid-19 Immunity / herd immunity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

3h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

6h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

7h | Panorama
The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

2h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

19h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment