Karkuma Immune Plus boosts diabetic patients' immunity by 27%: Study

Health

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Karkuma Immune Plus boosts diabetic patients' immunity by 27%: Study

The study, jointly conducted by the DU and Birdem Hospital, also found that this organic food has no side effects on the body

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Karkuma Immune Plus boosts diabetic patients&#039; immunity by 27%: Study

Karkuma Immune Plus, a natural food product, increases the immune system of diabetic patients by around 27%, finds a recent study.

The Institute of Nutrition and Food Science of Dhaka University and Birdem General Hospital jointly conducted the study on patients who are suffering from Type 2 diabetes – a medical condition in which the body does not use insulin properly, resulting in unusual blood sugar levels.

According to the findings of the research, Type 2 diabetic patients are easily affected by various diseases due to low immunity and take a long time to recover. Karkuma Immune Plus, a formulated functional food based on turmeric, helps boost the immunity of such patients.

Prof Dr Khaleda Islam, director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Dhaka, was the principal investigator of the study titled "Effect of 'Karkuma Immune Plus' (A turmeric-based formulated functional food) on Oxidative Stress, Antioxidant and Liver Function Status in Type 2 Diabetic Adult Patient".

"Amid a massive change in our lifestyles, the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cancer has increased. So, in addition to medicine, we should try to prevent these diseases with food components or other natural methods," Khaleda Islam said, adding that Karkuma Immune Plus is one such natural product which is neither whole food nor whole medicine.

"It does not cure diabetes but studies have shown that it greatly improves immunity in diabetic patients, which means it will also work for non-diabetic people. Besides, it does not cause any side effects in kidneys, lungs or any other organ," said the physician.

When asked whether the food should be taken with caution, she said, "Karkuma Immune Plus also acts as a blood thinner. In other words, it works to prevent blood clotting. So, those who are already taking blood thinners should avoid it. Besides, those who witness allergic symptoms after consumption should also avoid it."

Clinical trials of the study were conducted at Birdem General Hospital under the direct supervision of Prof Dr M Sawkat Hassan, director of the Division of Laboratory Science of the hospital.       

The double-blinded randomised controlled trial – in which neither the participants nor the researcher knows which treatment or intervention participants are receiving until the clinical trial is over – was conducted on 94 Type 2 diabetic patients aged 18 to 60 years in a period of 30 days. 

The study found that after 30 days of consumption of Karkuma Immune Plus, the Malondialdehyde (MDA) level in participants decreased by about 23%. 

MDA concentration is a bio-marker of oxidative stress as such it is concluded from this result that Karkuma Immune Plus reduces oxidative stress in the body. 

Besides, the level of antioxidants (TAC, SOD and GSTM1) in participants have increased by 45%, 63% and 100%, respectively. Serum SGPT, SGOT and Creatinine showed no significant changes, which indicates that Karkuma Immune Plus has no side effects on the liver or kidneys of Type 2 diabetic adult patients, according to the study.

Top News

Karkuma Super Food / Diabetes / immunity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

4h | Events
The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

9h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

13h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday