Pfizer forecasts $54 bln in 2022 sales of Covid vaccine, pill

Vials filled with Comirnaty, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), are seen at a vaccination center in St. Stephen's Cathedral, in Vienna, Austria, 5 February, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of its Covid-19 vaccine to about $32 billion, and said it expects another $22 billion from sales of its oral antiviral pill for the disease.

The vaccine, based on the mRNA technology that is also behind rival Moderna's shots, is used in more than 160 countries including the United States, with Pfizer aiming to make more than 4 billion doses of the shot in 2022. That compares with last year's 3 billion doses.

Paxlovid, the oral Covid pill, has shown promise in cutting hospitalisation and deaths in high-risk patients, and the company expects to produce at least 120 million courses of the pill this year.