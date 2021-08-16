Pfizer, BioNtech submit data to FDA for Covid-19 vaccine booster authorisation
The data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks, the drugmakers said
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNtech SE have submitted initial data from an early stage trial to support application seeking authorisation of a booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said on Monday.
The data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks, the drugmakers said.