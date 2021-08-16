Pfizer, BioNtech submit data to FDA for Covid-19 vaccine booster authorisation

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNtech SE have submitted initial data from an early stage trial to support application seeking authorisation of a booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said on Monday.

The data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks, the drugmakers said.