New variant of the coronavirus sparks Africa travel curbs

Passengers queue in the departures area of Heathrow Airport after the travel ban was lifted. Photo: Reuters

Travellers arriving in England from several southern African countries will have to quarantine amid warnings over a new coronavirus variant.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said from Friday, six countries would be added to the red list, with flights being temporarily banned, reports the BBC.

One expert described the variant, known as B.1.1.529, as "the worst one we've seen so far", and there is concern it has the potential to evade immunity.

Only 59 confirmed cases have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana so far.

Javid said that scientists were "deeply concerned" about the new variant but more needed to be learned about it. But he said the variant has a significant number of mutations, "perhaps double the number of mutations that we have seen in the Delta variant".

He added: "And that would suggest that it may well be more transmissible and the current vaccines that we have may well be less effective."