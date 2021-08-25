Moderna completes filing process for full approval of Covid-19 vaccine
As part of the completed submission, Moderna has requested a priority review designation for its vaccine
Moderna Inc has completed the real-time review process for its application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking full approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday.
