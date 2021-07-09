India reports 43,393 new Covid-19 cases, active cases slide to 458,727

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:11 am

Related News

India reports 43,393 new Covid-19 cases, active cases slide to 458,727

Friday’s case count is 2,499 less than that of Thursday’s when 45,892 cases were reported

Hindustan Times
09 July, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:11 am
Policemen direct pedestrians towards a Covid-19 testing booth at a market during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, India, Monday, May 31, 2021. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times
Policemen direct pedestrians towards a Covid-19 testing booth at a market during a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, India, Monday, May 31, 2021. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times

India reported 43,393 new cases and 911 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,752,950 and 405,939 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am.

As many as 44,459 people recovered from the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 29,888,284. The active cases have declined to 458,727 and constitute 1.50 per cent of the caseload.

Friday's case count is 2,499 less than that of Thursday's when 45,892 cases were reported. However, the deaths from the infection on Friday are 94 more than that of Thursday's, when 817 people succumbed to the viral disease. On Wednesday, the country saw 43,733 cases and 930 more deaths.

A total of 427,016,605 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease so far of which 1,790,708 were tested in the previous 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his council of ministers on Thursday that there should be no room for complacency and stressed that a single mistake would have far reaching impact and may weaken the country's fight against the Covid-19 disease pandemic.

As photographs and videos emerged of severe overcrowding in hill stations and market places across the country with no adherence to Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing masks or social distancing, Modi said this is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a sense of fear in people.

"PM Modi said that with the Covid-19 infection numbers being fewer than what they were in the recent months, people may want to venture out. However, everyone must remember that the threat of Covid-19 is far from over. Many other nations are seeing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating," sources told news agency PTI on Thursday. The Prime Minister also told his ministers to urge people to take all possible precautions so that the country can move beyond the pandemic in the near future.

A total of 364,847,549 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered to people so far of which 295,889,870 have received the first dose and 68,957,679 have received both doses. Over 3.38 million beneficiaries were inoculated in the past 24 hours.

Top News

India Covid Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

14h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

14h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’