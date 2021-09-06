India records 219 Covid-19 fatalities, lowest in 167 days

A man in a protective suit prepares to meet people who took part in a Muslim congregation hit by the coronavirus, on March 31, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Hindustan Times

India on Monday recorded 219 fresh fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) - the lowest 24-hour count in 167 days (or over five months). With the addition of latest death toll, the overall fatality count rose to 4,40,752, according to Union health ministry data.

The 219 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala, and 67 from Maharashtra.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent after 48 days, according to ministry's data updated at 8am.

India had reported 199 deaths in a single day on March 23.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 38,948 new Covid-19 infections - 4,000 less from Sunday's tally - the health ministry data further showed.

The active cases declined to 4,04,874 and now comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.44 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,174 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported for 71 consecutive days, the ministry said.

As many as 14,10,649 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 53,14,68,867.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

