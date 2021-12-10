Global Covid cases top 268 million

Coronavirus chronicle

UNB
10 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:57 am

Travellers receive tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a pre-departure testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Travellers receive tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a pre-departure testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The overall number of global Covid cases has surpassed 268 million amid the Omicron-driven surge in several countries. 

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 268,484,455 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,286,785 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 49,660,358 cases to date, while more than 794,647 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

New cases in the US climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on November 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week, and hospitalisations are up 25% from a month ago. The increases are due almost entirely to the Delta variant, though the Omicron mutation has been detected in about 20 states and is sure to spread even more, reports AP.

Deaths are running close to 1,600 a day on average, back up to where they were in October. And the overall US death toll less than two years into the crisis could hit another heartbreaking milestone, 800,000, in a matter of days.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 22,177,059 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 616,504.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,674,408 on Thursday, as 8,167 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry.

Besides, 1,279 deaths from the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 474,390.

Situation in Bangladesh 

Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related deaths after nearly three weeks as the pandemic is apparently showing signs of easing amid the emergence of a new variant of the virus, Omicron.

The country reported this year's first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

With the latest figures, the daily case positivity rate declined to 1.22 percent from Wednesday's 1.35 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total fatalities remained static at 28,016 while the caseload mounted to 15,78 550, with the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.77 percent during the period.The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,496 samples, amid the growing concern over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.78 percent with the recovery of 287 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.

