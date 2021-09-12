Global Covid cases top 224 million

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across an intersection in a drizzle in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Photo : UNB /AP

The pandemic continues to devastate many countries across the world and the global Covid-19 caseload has now topped 224 million.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 224, 215, 675 and 4,623,663, respectively, as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 5,652,335,899 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US has logged 40,920,922 cases and 659,691 deaths to date, according to the JHU data.

Brazil which has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India, recorded 20,989,164 cases with 586,558 fatalities as of Sunday.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,208,330 on Saturday, as 33,376 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 308 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 442,317.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 48 more Covid-19 deaths and 1,327 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The country reported 38 Covid-related deaths and 2,325 cases on Friday, indicating a significant drop in daily cases but a slight increase in fatalities, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate dropped further to 7.03 % from 8.65 % on Friday and 8.76 % on Thursday, suggesting that the pandemic keeps easing in Bangladesh.

Besides, the recovery rate rose to 96.51 per cent while the case fatality remained unchanged at 1.76 per cent compared to the corresponding period.