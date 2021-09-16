Global Covid cases top 226 million

Coronavirus chronicle

UNB
16 September, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 10:35 am

Global Covid cases top 226 million

So far, 5,776,518,256 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe

UNB
16 September, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 10:35 am
Photo :UNB
Photo :UNB

The pandemic still continues to devastate many countries across the world. In fact, the global Covid-19 caseload has now topped 226 million.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 226,346, 284 and 4,659,290, respectively, as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 5,776,518,256 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US has logged 41,536,395 cases and 666,615 deaths to date, according to the JHU data.

Brazil, which has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the US and India, recorded 21,034,610 cases with 588,597 fatalities, as of Wednesday.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,316,755 on Wednesday, as 27,176 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, as many as 284 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 443,497.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 51 more Covid-linked deaths and 1,901 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 35 deaths, the lowest in around three months.

Wednesday's numbers pushed the country's Covid death tally to 27,058 while the caseload mounted to 15,36,341.

The daily case positivity and death rates remained static at 6.54% and 1.76 % respectively, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It added that the recovery rate rose to 97.02% with the recovery of 3.873 more patients during the 24-hour period.

