Global Covid cases surpass 650 million

UNB
06 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 09:29 am

Global Covid cases surpass 650 million

Photo :Bloomberg
Photo :Bloomberg

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has now crossed 650 million.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 650,329,085 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,647,711 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 100,906,111 cases so far, while 1,106,990 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India reported 226 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the same tally recorded as the previous day, showed data released by the health ministry.

The country also logged two more Covid-19-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 530,630 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 4,988 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Monday saw no new deaths from Covid-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported another Covid-linked death with 26 more cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the fatalities rose to 29,435 and the caseload to 2,036,663, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity increased to 0.96 per cent from Sunday's 0.68 per cent as 2,706 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.52 per cent, respectively.

