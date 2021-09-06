EU regulator studying data on booster dose for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency said it would carry out a speedy evaluation of the data, with an outcome expected "within the next few weeks". It also added that it was also assessing data on the use of an additional dose of mRNA vaccines in people with weak immune systems

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled &quot;COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Europe's medicines regulator said on Monday it was evaluating data on a booster dose for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech , to be given six months after the second dose in people aged 16 years and older.

The European Medicines Agency said it would carry out a speedy evaluation of the data, with an outcome expected "within the next few weeks". It also added that it was also assessing data on the use of an additional dose of mRNA vaccines in people with weak immune systems.

