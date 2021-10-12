Vaccination drive for school students to kick off this week

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 02:35 pm

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The government is all set to roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive for school students from this week, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said today.

Some 30 lakh school students aged between 12 and 17 years will be brought under the inoculation drive.

Students from Dhaka and 20 other districts will be inoculated with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, the DGHS chief said at an event today.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the World Health Health Organisation (WHO) and Gavi, a public-private global health partnership, have nodded to the initiative. 

"I have talked to the WHO director-general and Gavi representatives. They said we can go ahead with the vaccination to prevent infection."

Also, he said, "Gavi has promised to provide us with increasing Moderna and Pfizer doses."

At present, the government has 60 lakh Pfizer Covid-19 doses in stock, all of which will be used to fully inoculate 30 lakh students, according to Zahid.

Speaking about the registration for the jabs, the health minister said, "the students do not have any national identity card, but they have a birth certificate. They can also register using their school certificate. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has been asked to facilitate the process in this regard."

